Ford executive predicts U.S. SUV boom will continue

BRIEF-Onemain announces proposed offering of additional senior notes
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022
NEW YORK, April 10 A top Ford Motor Co executive said the second largest U.S. automaker predicts industry sales of U.S. sport utility vehicles will continue to rise as it plans to unveil a refreshed 2018 Ford Explorer SUV.
The market share of sport utilities has increased to nearly 40 percent from 32.6 percent of total U.S. vehicle sales in 2016. Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service Mark LaNeve told reporters at an event on Monday ahead of this week's auto show that the company expects that total to rise to 45 percent of industry sales within five to seven years. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, May 24 United Continental Holdings Inc executives faced disgruntled company and contracted employees at its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday as the airline tried to repair its public image damaged by recent customer relations fiascos.
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes