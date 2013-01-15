UPDATE 1-Europe woes won't derail Ford's momentum -execs

* Dividend hike reflects confidence in profit outlook -execs
* Ford doubled dividend after conducting 'stress tests'
* Seeks bigger Asian footprint
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Jan 14 A more profitable lineup and
lower costs protect Ford Motor Co from persistent weakness
in Europe and increased competition in the U.S. auto market,
Ford executives said on Monday.
The second-largest U.S. automaker, which has been led by
Chief Executive Alan Mulally since 2006, doubled its dividend
last week based on the financial strength of its first three
quarters of 2012. The company will report fourth-quarter results
later this month.
"Not every part of the business is where we ultimately want
it to be, but overall, the company is performing very well," the
automaker's chairman, Bill Ford, told reporters on the sidelines
of the Detroit auto show.
"It's a signal of confidence in the company in where we've
been but more importantly where we're going," he said, referring
to Ford's decision last Thursday to raise the dividend.
Overhauling its Europe operations is one of Ford's chief
challenges in the upcoming year. The company is also growing in
China and investing in its upscale Lincoln brand to attract
younger, more affluent buyers.
Meanwhile, the U.S. auto market is set to grow more
competitive as companies seek refuge from Europe, which is
expected in 2013 to post its sixth straight year of sales
declines. Last year, U.S. auto sales reached their highest level
since 2007 last year and industry analysts and executives expect
the region to make further gains in 2013.
"A lot of competitors are looking at this market as a
healthy one and directing more of their resources and
potentially more of their production here," Ford's chief
operating officer, Mark Fields, told reporters on Monday. "So we
have to guard against that."
Ford has spent the last six years revamping the business,
lowering its break-even point and cutting fixed costs, which
made the company less responsive to changes in the economy.
Ford analyzed a variety of scenarios before doubling the
dividend, including running financial tests that factored in a
much more serious downturn in Europe, Chief Financial Officer
Bob Shanks told reporters.
"Even based on doing some severe downturn scenarios, we felt
we could sustain this dividend," Shanks said.
'STRONG MOTIVATION'
Mulally is credited with turning around Ford while avoiding
the federal bailouts needed to save its crosstown rivals General
Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC in 2009. Under
his "One Ford" strategy, Ford has adopted global platforms that
allow the company to achieve economies of scale.
"The structure of the business, particularly here in North
America, has improved so dramatically that we could make money
on just about everything in the lineup," Shanks said.
Ford is now adopting a similar turnaround strategy in
Europe, where Ford expects to lose at least $3 billion in 2012
and 2013 combined, hurt by the economic slowdown and underused
factories in the region.
Over the next three years, Ford will also expand its
footprint in Asia in an attempt to avoid a possible
over-reliance on North American operations, where its F-150
pickup truck has long been the top-selling vehicle.
The changes to the company are also reflected in the way it
conducts business, executives said. As COO, Fields now runs
Ford's weekly business review meetings that were once the
purview of Mulally, who now sits to the right of Fields.
"Most of the leadership team was deeply involved in what
happened in North America," Joe Hinrichs, who leads Ford's North
and South American operations, said. "So we have a strong
motivation to not allow that type of thing to repeat itself."
Analysts, on average, project the automaker to post an
annual profit of $1.34 per share in 2012, with earnings rising
in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Monday, Ford showcased a concept version of its Lincoln
MKC compact crossover designed to attract a younger buyer to the
brand, whose buyers tend to be around 65 years old. The MKC
targets one of the fastest-growing auto segments in both the
U.S. and Chinese auto markets.