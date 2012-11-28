UPDATE 1-Ford to upgrade, extend warranty on touch-screen system

* Ford exec says co extending warranty on MyFord Touch
system
* Ford offering updates to system in three stages
* Touch-screen systems increasingly important -IBM survey
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 Ford Motor Co will
upgrade and extend the warranty by two years on its MyFord Touch
system following a series of consumer complaints and poor
reviews of the No. 2 U.S. automaker's touch-screen entertainment
and navigation system.
Ford has improved the voice recognition capability and
navigation in what it calls "version 3.5" of the software, Mark
Fields, Ford's head of the Americas, said on Wednesday. Ford
will offer the first wave of updates to some users on Dec. 10.
"We're thinking more and more like not only a car company,
but a technology company," Fields said during a roundtable with
reporters during the Los Angeles Auto Show. "It's very important
to update the vehicles on a more frequent basis particularly
around software and applications."
Prospective car buyers highly value features like Bluetooth
or the ability to stream music from their smart phones, analysts
said. But so far, many automakers have struggled to create
systems that are effective and intuitive.
In March, Ford upgraded MyFord Touch to address complaints
about its slow speed and complexity, but even the update got
poor marks from Consumer Reports magazine.
Ford said the latest version of MyFord Touch, which is in
production now, can better recognize natural speech and features
a more simple Bluetooth pairing process.
Ford is also extending the warranty on the system in its
Ford brand vehicles to five years with unlimited miles, up from
three years and 36,000 miles.
The software on Lincoln vehicles will now be covered for six
years with unlimited miles, up from four years and 50,000 miles.
Ford will offer the latest upgrade to drivers without
navigation next month. Vehicle owners with navigation will
receive updates in January. Owners of hybrids, plug-in hybrids
and electric vehicles will be issued updates sometime during the
first quarter, Ford spokesman Alan Hall said.
Vehicle owners can request USB drives from Ford with the
updated software, download the software onto their own USB
drives or go to their local dealer, Hall said.
'REAL TIME' RESPONSE
These moves show Ford is "committed to making sure that we
are continuing to listen to customers and continuing to act more
and more real time like software companies do," Fields said.
The automaker launched its Sync in-vehicle communications
and entertainment system, which was jointly developed with
Microsoft Corp, in 2007. The Sync software underpins
MyFord Touch, which Ford launched in 2010.
Some 45 percent of car buyers said navigation systems that
help drivers avoid traffic are very important to their purchase
decisions, while 35 percent of drivers said the same of a car's
ability to respond to voice commands, according to a survey by
IBM to be released soon.
About 30 percent said entertainment systems were very
important, particularly buyers between the ages 18 and 29.
Still, efforts by Ford, General Motors Co and other
automakers have been widely panned.
Ford fell short of its quality goals partly because of
glitches in MyFord Touch last year. As a result, top executives,
including Chief Executive Alan Mulally, received smaller cash
bonuses for 2011.
The automaker also tumbled in Consumer Reports magazine's
annual survey of reliability last month.
Last week, Consumer Reports called GM's new CUE system for
its Cadillac lineup, "convoluted and frustrating." GM said this
week it was tackling the problem by educating dealers and new
drivers about its systems.