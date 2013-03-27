Ford sees 10 pct margin in North America in 2013

DETROIT, March 27 Ford Motor Co expects operating margins of about 10 percent in North America this year, down slightly from 2012, because the company expects a greater portion of its sales this year will come from smaller cars that are less profitable than trucks.

Higher costs associated with growing volumes also pinched margins, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said in a presentation prepared for an investor conference on Wednesday. Last year, Ford's operating margin in North America was 10.4 percent.

However, Ford expects a benefit from growing U.S. auto sales, higher market share and better vehicle prices.