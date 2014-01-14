版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-CEO says Ford can 'continue to grow' with existing capacity

DETROIT Jan 14 At the Detroit auto show on Tuesday, Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally said:

* The automaker has 'some room' to increase capacity in North America by simply adding shifts;

* He believes the company will 'continue to grow' but cautions that industry must match supply with demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐