BMW Aug vehicle sales up 14.8 pct on growth in U.S., China

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Vehicle sales at German
luxury carmaker BMW Group grew 14.8 percent in August,
boosted by strong gains in China and the United States.
The Munich-based company sold 139,648 BMW and Mini branded
cars last month, a record high for the group in the month of
August, as gains of 35 percent in China and the U.S. offset a
2.3 percent decline in Europe, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer also said a decision
on the partnership on small petrol engines with France's PSA
Peugeot Citroen will be made next year.
"I have agreed with PSA CEO Varin to meet in one year's
time. Then we will decide whether things will continue. We have
not taken any decisions yet," he told reporters at the Frankfurt
auto show.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week
that BMW will likely end their partnership on small petrol
engines when the project expires in 2016.