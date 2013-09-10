Continental AG to partner with IBM on autonomous driving systems

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German automotive supplier Continental AG said it was teaming up with IBM , the world's biggest technology services company, on systems used for driverless cars.

Continental Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday that IBM has the requisite expertise to handle large data volumes needed to link cars to each other. He did not disclose financial details.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said last month that Continental was close to agreeing alliances with Google and IBM to develop autonomous driving systems for cars.