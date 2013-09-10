Continental AG to partner with IBM on autonomous driving systems

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German automotive supplier
Continental AG said it was teaming up with IBM
, the world's biggest technology services company, on
systems used for driverless cars.
Continental Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said at the
Frankfurt car show on Tuesday that IBM has the requisite
expertise to handle large data volumes needed to link cars to
each other. He did not disclose financial details.
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said last
month that Continental was close to agreeing alliances with
Google and IBM to develop autonomous driving systems
for cars.