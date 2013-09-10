Electrification meets performance in new generation of hybrids

| FRANKFURT, Sept 10
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Faced with tougher European
regulations on pollution, but a constant desire among affluent
drivers for speed and panache, many carmakers have reached the
same solution: luxury hybrids.
Pricy new models are heading for production from BMW AG
, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Tata
Group's Land Rover, among others, - some with gasoline
engines, some with diesels, but all with electric motors and
battery packs.
They will slot into Europe's automotive landscape just below
top-end hybrids such as LaFerrari, unveiled earlier this year by
the Fiat-owned supercar maker, and a new 918 Spyder
from Volkswagen's Porsche, on display in its final
production trim at the Frankfurt auto show this week
While they may not have as much of an impact on energy
consumption and clean air as smaller, more efficient hybrids and
pure electric cars such as the BMW i3 and the Renault Zoe, the
new high-performance hybrids could represent a clever compromise
between the demands of regulators and speed junkies.
The cars offer a "feel-good factor" to wealthy drivers,
according to LMC Automotive analyst Jonathon Poskitt, giving
them the social kudos of being "green" while also allowing them
to still enjoy the buzz and status of a fast, powerful vehicle.
On top of existing rules aimed at cutting carbon dioxide
emissions for all new cars in the European Union by 2015, the
28-country bloc is working on stricter targets for 2020.
That makes luxury hybrids of critical importance for premium
carmakers.
"Manufacturers need to gently push them into the market, and
doing this under the premise that it provides politically
correct performance - in other words, green - is a nice way to
market that," said Tom De Vleesschauwer, director of long-term
planning and sustainability for consulting firm IHS Automotive.
But there are also risks. Carmakers will need to convince
drivers that hybrid engines perform at least as well as the
traditional gasoline and petrol varieties.
And they will still have to apply electrification to their
larger luxury sedans and sports cars in order to meet the
stricter emissions rules, De Vleesschauwer said.
But he was optimistic. BMW's new i Series of electrified
cars "symbolizes the new acceptable face of performance -
keeping performance relevant for the times," he said.
ALL ABOUT PERFORMANCE
In addition to the BMW i8, the latest production-based
performance hybrids on display at the Frankfurt auto show
include the Mercedes-Benz S 500 Plug-In Hybrid and Land Rover's
Range Rover Hybrid and Range Rover Sport Hybrid.
But performance-tuned hybrid propulsion systems won't be
exclusive to high-end luxury vehicles. Among the performance
hybrid concepts on the Frankfurt show floor are VW's Audi Sport
Quattro, Geely Automobile's Volvo Concept Coupe and
Toyota Motor Corp's Yaris Hybrid-R.
Toyota, whose Prius remains the world's best-selling
gasoline-electric vehicle, describes the Yaris Hybrid-R as a
"showcase of ideas for the development of hybrid technology for
maximum performance and increased driving pleasure."
While the standard Yaris is a modest hatchback aimed at
entry-level buyers, the addition of all-wheel drive and a
420-horsepower powertrain inspired by the Toyota TS030 Hybrid Le
Mans racecar injects some serious sizzle into the subcompact.
Volvo's Concept Coupe is the first effort from new design
boss Thomas Ingenlath and is the first to use Volvo's new
scalable product architecture, which will underpin a whole
family of future compact vehicles.
The Concept Coupe's underlying architecture is flexible to
accommodate completely autonomous driving - a goal that Volvo
hopes to put on the road "before 2020." For now, the Frankfurt
show car features a potent 400-horsepower hybrid powertrain.
While it sports a plug-in hybrid driveline, the Audi Sport
Quattro concept is all about pure performance. With nearly 700
horsepower on tap, the all-wheel-drive coupe features a
twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 gasoline engine with cylinder
deactivation and a start-stop system to improve efficiency.
On the production front, the new Mercedes-Benz S 500 Plug-In
Hybrid is being prepared for an early 2014 introduction, when it
will square off against such competitors as Porsche's recently
launched Panamera S E-Hybrid.
The S 500 combines a 329-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-litre
V6 gasoline engine with a 107-horsepower electric motor.
Also slated for delivery in early 2014 are the new Range
Rover Hybrid and Range Rover Sport Hybrid, which British parent
Land Rover, a unit of India's Tata Group, is billing as "the
world's first premium diesel SUV hybrids."
Both utility vehicles share a common drivetrain, built
around the company's turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 diesel mated with
an electric motor, producing a combined output of just under 340
horsepower.
At the opposite end of the hybrid spectrum, in terms of
size, shape, styling and sporting character, is BMW's i8, which
has been seen previously in concept guise at various motor shows
and debuts at Frankfurt in final production trim.
Ian Robertson, BMW's global sales and marketing boss, puts
the i8 in "in the super-sports category ... it's all that you'd
expect from a performance car."
Built on a lightweight chassis with a carbon-fibre passenger
cell, the four-passenger coupe features futuristic styling to
match its advanced technology. Under the skin is a hybrid
propulsion system that marries a 129-horsepower electric motor
at the front with a 228-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-litre
three-cylinder gasoline engine in the rear.
BMW plans a global launch of the i8 next May, initially
targeting buyers in Europe, North America and China.