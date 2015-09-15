Ferrari sees stable sales in Greater China this year

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Ferrari expects stable sales in Greater China this year as better demand for its luxury sportscars in countries like Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker sales in China, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its marketing division, said on Tuesday.
"The weight of the Chinese business is limited. China makes up 6-7 percent of our volumes, it is important but not that significant," Galliera told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show.
"While China is slowing down, there are other markets like Hong Kong and Taiwan that are doing really well," he said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.