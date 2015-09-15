GM executives stick to Europe profit goal for 2016

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 General Motors executives said they remain committed to meeting their goal of reaching profitability in Europe by 2016, brushing aside concerns that a downturn in Russia could put their goal at risk.
"We are confident about reaching our goal," Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.
General Motors President Dan Ammann said the launch of a new Opel Astra will help boost sales.
"There's a lot to love about it and this will support Opel as we move into profitability next year, which we're absolutely committed to doing," Ammann told Reuters TV.
"We're on track. There's a lot of work to do but we're on track and we're gonna do it."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.