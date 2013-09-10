Peugeot to seek further plant cuts in union talks -CEO

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 PSA Peugeot Citroen will seek further plant cuts from French unions, Chief Executive Philippe Varin said on Tuesday, as a glacial improvement in car demand looks unlikely to solve Europe's chronic industrial overcapacity.
Peugeot, which incurred the wrath of French ministers and workers last year by scrapping a major factory and 8,000 additional jobs, has recently indicated it may need to reduce capacity further while avoiding outright closures.
Speaking at the Frankfurt auto show, Varin confirmed that production line shutdowns were "exactly the discussion we are having" but said he would present cutbacks to unions before announcing details.
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.