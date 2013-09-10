Peugeot to seek further plant cuts in union talks -CEO

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 PSA Peugeot Citroen will seek further plant cuts from French unions, Chief Executive Philippe Varin said on Tuesday, as a glacial improvement in car demand looks unlikely to solve Europe's chronic industrial overcapacity.

Peugeot, which incurred the wrath of French ministers and workers last year by scrapping a major factory and 8,000 additional jobs, has recently indicated it may need to reduce capacity further while avoiding outright closures.

Speaking at the Frankfurt auto show, Varin confirmed that production line shutdowns were "exactly the discussion we are having" but said he would present cutbacks to unions before announcing details.