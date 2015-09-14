Google's self-driving car push spurs hiring spree at automakers

| FRANKFURT, Sept 14
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German premium carmakers BMW
, Mercedes-Benz and Audi are
snapping up software experts as tech firms such as Google
threaten to outflank them in the race to develop a
self-driving car.
Software expertise has become a new battleground for
automakers and tech firms as cars need lines of code to connect
electric car motors to batteries, talk to smartphones or
activate brakes when a radar system detects an obstacle ahead.
Without beefing up their digital expertise, German
automakers will struggle to offer new premium features such as
autonomous driving and car-sharing services to compete with new
rivals such as Google and Uber.
"What car companies are doing is hiring people generally
from outside automotive. Some companies a few years ago didn't
have a connected car department. They all have that now," said
Malcolm Earp, chief executive at Magma People, a specialist
automotive recruitment company said.
In August, BMW, Audi and Mercedes said they would pay about
2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to buy Nokia's maps business,
beating out high-tech rivals for location services seen as key
to the future of self-driving cars.
In September last year, Daimler bought Daimler bought mytaxi
and RideScout, two smartphone applications that will help the
maker of Mercedes-Benz limousines provide services to people who
do not own cars.
In the latest example of cross-pollination between the tech
and car sectors, Google named auto veteran John Krafcik, the
former chief executive of Hyundai Motors America as
chief of its self-driving car project.
MORE JOBS
The tech focus for premium carmakers means that despite a
general drive to cut costs and boost margins amid a slowdown in
China, the world's largest car market, they are adding staff to
stay in the digitisation race.
BMW's workforce rose 6.2 percent to 119,489 at the end of
June, from 112,500 a year earlier. The Bavarian automaker said
it will continue to recruit staff in 2015 to help "the
advancement of new technologies, including the ever-increasing
scale of digitalisation".
Bavarian rival Audi, the premium brand owned by Volkswagen
, said its workforce had increased by 8 percent
between January and June to 81,640 staff.
Audi plans to add another 6,000 staff "primarily to support
the development of pioneering technologies as well as for the
expansion of our international sites".
Mercedes parent company Daimler said headcount rose 1.6
percent in the first half of the year to 284,441 and overall
headcount will rise this year from 2014.
The Stuttgart-based maker of luxury cars and trucks remains
on the lookout for expertise in data analysis.
In June, Daimler Trucks bought telematics provider Zonar
Systems Inc. to help roll out satellite-based connectivity
services for fleet operators such as remote diagnostics.
"The automotive industry is facing a big disruption through
connectivity and connected driving technologies. These features
will become an important source of differentiation," said
Andreas Tschiesner, head of McKinsey's automotive practice in
Germany.
