版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 14日 星期一 22:09 BJT

RPT-GM CEO says Opel not for sale

Jan 14 General Motors CEO reiterated its Opel unit was not for sale, following a French media report that PSA Peugeot Citroen could take over the troubled European arm of the U.S. automaker.

"Opel is not for sale," CEO Dan Akerson told reporters at the Detroit auto show. "It's not to be given away either."

Peugeot could take over Opel with backing from GM and the French state under an option currently being looked at, newspaper La Tribune reported earlier on Monday.

GM would be prepared to contribute several billion euros to facilitate the transaction and make it attractive to Peugeot, La Tribune said, citing unnamed sources close to the matter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐