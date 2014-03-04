REFILE-UPDATE 1-BMW considering building new factory, says CEO

* CEO says demand for i8 hybrid is high
* Says BMW brand deliveries up 9 pct so far in 2014
GENEVA, March 4 BMW Chief Executive
Norbert Reithofer said the German company is considering
building a new factory to meet growing demand for its premium
cars.
"If you keep growing, you have to, at some point, say we
need a new factory," Reithofer said at the Geneva auto show on
Tuesday. "We are thinking about it."
Reithofer added that there has been high demand for the i8
hybrid sports car due for launch this year.
"We can sell as many as you can make, is what dealers have
told us," Reithofer said, referring to the U.S. market.
Reithofer added that the BMW brand has had 9 percent more
deliveries so far this year than in the same period of 2013,
with a 6.5 percent increase for the group as a whole.
"We had a very satisfactory start to the year," he said.