REFILE-UPDATE 1-BMW considering building new factory, says CEO

* CEO says demand for i8 hybrid is high

* Says BMW brand deliveries up 9 pct so far in 2014

GENEVA, March 4 BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said the German company is considering building a new factory to meet growing demand for its premium cars.

"If you keep growing, you have to, at some point, say we need a new factory," Reithofer said at the Geneva auto show on Tuesday. "We are thinking about it."

Reithofer added that there has been high demand for the i8 hybrid sports car due for launch this year.

"We can sell as many as you can make, is what dealers have told us," Reithofer said, referring to the U.S. market.

Reithofer added that the BMW brand has had 9 percent more deliveries so far this year than in the same period of 2013, with a 6.5 percent increase for the group as a whole.

"We had a very satisfactory start to the year," he said.
