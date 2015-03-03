Fiat Chrysler mulling Netherlands holding for Ferrari-CEO

GENEVA, March 3 The chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday the group was considering creating a Netherlands-based holding controlling its luxury unit Ferrari, which Fiat is spinning off this year.

Sergio Marchionne said the group was also considering setting up a loyalty share scheme for Ferrari similar to the one created for Fiat-Chrysler.

"Ferrari will continue to make cars in Italy, generate profits in this country and pay taxes in Italy. It could be that there is a solution, and we are examining it, in having a company above Ferrari," Marchionne told reporters at the Geneva car show.

He said this would be meant to ease the listing of Ferrari and would not be due to tax reasons.

Marchionne also said the group could be either buyer or seller in any future M&A activity. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)