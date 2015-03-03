UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler may sell more than 10 pct of Ferrari in IPO -Marchionne

(Adds further details, quotes)

By Agnieszka Flak

GENEVA, March 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) could sell more than 10 percent of its Ferrari subsidiary in a planned initial public offering, with a view to boosting liquidity in the shares, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

Marchionne said in October that he would spin off Ferrari by selling a 10 percent stake via an IPO and distribute FCA's remaining 80 percent stake to its shareholders.

The other 10 percent of Ferrari is owned by Piero Ferrari, vice chairman and son of the founder Enzo, who died in 1988.

"Selling 10 percent is too little when there is excessive demand and even 20 percent would not resolve the low liquidity problem," Marchionne said at the Geneva auto show. "That's why we are evaluating if to sell more than 10 percent."

A higher stake sold in the market would decrease the number of shares in Ferrari that would go to current shareholders, including Fiat's founding Agnelli family, which has long been keen to protect their most prized jewel in the FCA portfolio.

However, Marchionne reiterated that FCA may introduce a loyalty share scheme as part of the IPO, which can give long-term investors multiple voting rights. This could allow the Agnellis to keep their grip on Ferrari even with fewer shares.

"We haven't made a final decision yet, it's all under discussion," Marchionne said.

The talks also involve the idea of creating a Netherlands-based holding company that would control Ferrari. Marchionne said the move would not be for tax reasons but to facilitate Ferrari's planned listing in the United States.

"Ferrari will continue to make cars in Italy, generate profits in this country and pay taxes in Italy," he said.

If implemented, the move would follow the example of FCA and CNH Industrial, the trucks and tractor maker that was spun off from the Fiat group.

Marchionne added that Ferrari will sell "slightly more" vehicles than last year and there is no plan to push for an increase in annual sales to 10,000 vehicles at this stage, even though the carmaker had the technical ability to do so, to protect the brand's exclusivity.

FCA is planning to complete Ferrari's IPO and spin-off this year. While initially there was talk of a secondary listing in Europe for Ferrari, Marchionne said "there may not be one".

Marchionne also said again on Tuesday that there was an urgent need for further consolidation in the industry to cut down on prohibitive capital costs.

He said he had an "ideal candidate" in mind for a partner for FCA but declined to elaborate. He said it was not Volkswagen , although he would be willing to collaborate with the German carmaker on projects, he said.

His group could be either a buyer or seller in any future merger activity and he was talking to many parties, he added.

He also said he expects European industry sales to rise by between 0.5-1 percent percent this year but said he would not make the mistake again of making any longer-term forecasts. (Editing by Jane Merriman and Greg Mahlich)