版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 19:19 BJT

Fiat Chrysler CEO says Ferrari IPO could slip into Q3

GENEVA, March 3 The initial public offering of luxury carmaker Ferrari, a unit of Fiat Chrysler, could slip into the third quarter, the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

Asked if the planned Ferrari listing in New York could slip into Q3, he said: "It's possible."

Marchionne also said the group had not decided on a secondary listing location for Ferrari, adding there may not be one. Milan and London were previously seen as possible candidates for a secondary listing. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; writing by Danilo Masoni)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐