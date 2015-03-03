版本:
Fiat Chrysler CEO says Volkswagen "not ideal" M&A partner, exploring options

GENEVA, March 3 Volkswagen is not the ideal candidate for a tie-up with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , the CEO of the Italian group said on Tuesday, adding he was exploring various M&A options.

Speaking to reporters at the Geneva car show, Sergio Marchionne said he had an ideal partner in mind for FCA but would not disclose who it was.

Marchionne also said he could imagine expanding collaboration with Mazda to other projects, nothing specific decided. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
