Fiat Chrysler CEO says Volkswagen "not ideal" M&A partner, exploring options

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
GENEVA, March 3 Volkswagen is not the ideal candidate for a tie-up with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , the CEO of the Italian group said on Tuesday, adding he was exploring various M&A options.
Speaking to reporters at the Geneva car show, Sergio Marchionne said he had an ideal partner in mind for FCA but would not disclose who it was.
Marchionne also said he could imagine expanding collaboration with Mazda to other projects, nothing specific decided. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.