Chrysler decision on Canada minivan plant due in 48 hours-CEO

GENEVA, March 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will make public a decision in the next two days whether to undertake a major revamping of a minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, Fiat SpA Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

"This will become clear in the next 24 to 48 hours," Marchionne said at a press conference at the Geneva auto show. "The decision has already been made. We are just in the process of finalizing that choice. We are pretty much done."

Marchionne did not indicate what the decision would be for production of a new generation of minivans.

At the Detroit auto show seven weeks ago, Marchionne said that changes at the plant would cost at least $2 billion, and that Chrysler needed help from the Canadian government to help finance the project.
