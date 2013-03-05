Fiat CEO says weaker yen will have impact on European sales

GENEVA, March 5 Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday that the weaker yen would have
an impact on car sales in Europe, where mass-market
manufacturers are struggling with losses.
"The weaker yen will have an impact, Korean imports will
have an impact," Marchionne said at a press conference.
Marchionne however was not as gloomy about the prospects for
Europe's car market as many of his competitors.
"I think we'll see a recovery starting next year," he said.
He believes European Union leaders will be forced to take more
urgent measures to deal with recession in Europe's southern rim.
Asked about reports that Fiat plans to move production of
its 500 mini car to Poland from Mexico, he said it was too soon
to reply. "I confirm the importance of our plant in Toluca as a
production center," he said, referring to Fiat's plant in
Mexico.