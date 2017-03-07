版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 19:51 BJT

Fiat Chrysler CEO says rationale for GM-FCA merger stands, even after PSA buys Opel

GENEVA, March 7 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said he could approach GM again regarding a potential merger, adding a rationale for a tie-up still existed even after the U.S. rival decided to sell its European operations to PSA Group.

Marchionne has long advocated more tie-ups in the industry to share the prohibitive costs of making cleaner and more technologically advanced vehicles, but his bid to merge with GM was repeatedly rebuffed.

"I never close any doors... I may shamelessly try knocking on the GM door again, or any door, if I thought it was a good thing to do for the business, without even blinking, I could," Marchionne told reporters at the Geneva auto show.

Marchionne said the PSA-Opel deal, announced on Monday, would reduce potential synergies FCA could reap from a tie-up with GM by around 15 percent, but the deal would still be worth pursuing.

The executive stressed, however, that after leaving Europe, GM may be even less inclined to engage in talks with FCA. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐