Fiat Chrysler CEO says not in tie-up talks at present with anybody

GENEVA, March 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
is not in tie-up talks with France's Peugeot
at present nor any other carmaker after its approach to merge
with U.S. rival GM failed, Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne said on Tuesday.
FCA's share price got a lift last week after its French
rival said it was open to strategic opportunities in the auto
sector, sparking speculation the two companies could enter
merger discussions.
Marchionne added that since his proposal to tie up with GM
had been repeatedly rebuffed, the world's seventh-largest
carmaker had been approached by other players in the industry,
but the proposals were not sufficiently attractive to proceed.
Speaking to journalists at the Geneva auto show, Marchionne
said those proposals "don't give us enough of a shift in our
capital expenditure profile and coverage to justify the risks
associated with the association, so there is no use talking
about it".
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)