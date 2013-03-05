CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Fisker sees Karma production restart 'couple of months' away

(Corrects spelling of Fisker executive's first name to "Barny" not "Barney," first paragraph)

GENEVA, March 5 The production restart for Fisker Automotive Inc's flagship Karma plug-in hybrid vehicle is a "couple of months" away, Fisker co-founder Barny Koehler said on Tuesday.

The "green car" startup has not built a vehicle since last July.

The restart is contingent on a deal with Fisker's battery supplier, A123 Systems Inc, which was purchased by Wanxiang Group, China's largest auto parts maker.

"We need batteries," Koehler told Reuters in a brief interview on the sidelines of the Geneva car show on Tuesday.

He also reiterated that the automaker is in talks with several companies about forming a strategic partnership.

He declined to identify the companies, but people familiar with the matter have said China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd is favored in the deal.

Such a pact would give Fisker the funds to build its second model, the Atlantic plug-in hybrid. A deal might also help the automaker gain favor with investors after a string of recalls and financial setbacks last year cast doubt on its survival.

Last month, Fisker said it expected to restart production "fairly soon."