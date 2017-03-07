Ford's European credit arm considers adding German banking licence due to Brexit

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
GENEVA, March 7 Ford's European credit arm FCE said on Tuesday it was considering applying for a German banking licence alongside its current British one, because the future of passporting is uncertain after Britain leaves the European Union.
Passporting allows for any financial firm to serve the whole EU region from a single base, cutting costs and red tape.
"As the future of passporting is uncertain post-Brexit, FCE is conducting a detailed study with a view to potentially applying for a banking licence in Germany in addition to the licence we currently hold in the U.K.," an FCE spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: