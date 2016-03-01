Renault-Nissan mulls acquiring stake in former Nokia mapping unit

GENEVA, March 1 Renault-Nissan is studying whether to acquire a stake in digital mapping business HERE, the former Nokia unit now owned by German luxury carmakers.

"We are studying it carefully - whether to be a customer, supplier of data or shareholder," Jacques Verdonck, an executive at the Renault-Nissan alliance in charge of managing the cooperation with Daimler, said on the sidelines of an event at the Geneva autoshow on Tuesday.

HERE was bought last year by BMW, Daimler and VW's Audi unit as part of the German luxury carmakers' quest to develop self-driving vehicles. (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Gregorio)