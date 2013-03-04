Jaguar Land Rover to lift investment at UK engine plant

GENEVA, March 4 Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover plans to increase investment at its UK engine plant and double employment at the site to around 1,400, its chief executive said on Monday.

Ralf Speth told a press conference ahead of the Geneva car show that the firm planned to increase investment at the plant to over 500 million pounds ($754 million).

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors, has ridden a big rise in demand for its luxury saloons and SUVs over the past two years, notably in China and other emerging markets, bucking the trend of plant shutdowns and falling production at many European automakers.