UPDATE 1-Jaguar Land Rover to lift investment at UK engine plant

GENEVA, March 4 Luxury car maker Jaguar Land
Rover plans to increase investment at its UK engine
plant and double employment at the site to around 1,400, its
chief executive said on Monday.
Ralf Speth told a press conference ahead of the Geneva car
show the firm planned to increase investment at the plant in
central England to over 500 million pounds ($754 million) from a
previous plan of around 350 million.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India's Tata Motors
, has ridden a rise in demand for its luxury saloons
and SUVs over the past two years, notably in China and other
emerging markets, bucking the trend of plant shutdowns and
falling production at many European automakers.
The investment is part of a surge in capital spending in
JLR's production facilities.
In China, for example, the company and local partner Chery
Automobile (CHERY.UL) are building a factory.
Company sources also told Reuters on Saturday that JLR was
investigating the potential of manufacturing cars in India.
Despite its plans overseas, JLR has continually stressed its
dedication to its plants in Britain, where it says it is the
country's largest automotive investor in research and
development.