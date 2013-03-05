Opel seeks profit at current sales volumes - CEO

GENEVA, March 5 General Motors' Opel unit
aims to return to profitability on the basis of its current
sales volumes, Opel's new chief executive Karl-Thomas Neumann
told reporters at the Geneva auto show.
"Even though the market environment may be difficult, we are
still selling a million cars in Europe and we should be capable
of being profitable at that volume," Neumann said on Tuesday.
While he said his priority was fixing Opel's business in
Europe, he did not rule out looking to emerging markets for
further growth.
Opel is almost totally dependant on a European car market
that is hitting lows not seen in nearly two decades.
"One thing I really look at is what we want to do in China,"
said the former head of Volkswagen in China.