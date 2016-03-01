Mercedes, Opel say tighter EU border controls could hit production

GENEVA, March 1 The auto industry's lean
manufacturing system is extremely vulnerable to any tightening
of Europe's border controls in the wake of the refugee crisis,
the chief executives of Opel and Daimler said on
Tuesday.
The prospect of dismantling Europe's Schengen free-travel
agreement to stem the flow of refugees and migrants worries car
executives gathered at the Geneva motor show as tighter border
controls could also interfere with goods traffic.
"A breakdown of Schengen would be horrific for us,"
Karl-Thomas Neumann, chief executive of Opel, told reporters.
Opel depends on the free transport of goods and components
from factories in Germany, Spain, Poland, Britain and Italy,
Neumann said.
"We have huge logistics operations in southern Europe, any
disruption would have an immediate impact on the bottom line,"
Neumann told reporters.
Schengen was established over 30 years ago and now counts 26
members, 22 of which are European Union members. To stem an
influx of migrants, some Schengen countries have reintroduced
border controls in recent months, leading to fears the whole
system could collapse.
Opel, the European division of General Motors, has pledged
to turn a profit in 2016, a goal that the company reiterated on
Tuesday. In Europe, General Motors posted a full-year adjusted
loss before interest and tax of $800 million last year, compared
with a $1.4 billion loss in 2014.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said his company is
already struggling at the limits of its production capacity
thanks to demand for its luxury vehicles including the new GLC
and the new E-Class.
Parts needs to arrive at the factory to ensure the company's
lean production system functions seamlessly.
"Our factories are running with one or two hours of time
buffer," Zetsche said, adding that any shutting down of borders
could disrupt the company's production system.
EU leaders are pinning their hopes on talks with Turkey on
March 7 and their own migration summit on March 18-19. The two
meetings look like their final chance to revive a flailing joint
response to the crisis before warmer weather encourages more
arrivals across the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Adrian Croft)