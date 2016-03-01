Mercedes, Opel say tighter EU border controls could hit production

GENEVA, March 1 The auto industry's lean manufacturing system is extremely vulnerable to any tightening of Europe's border controls in the wake of the refugee crisis, the chief executives of Opel and Daimler said on Tuesday.

The prospect of dismantling Europe's Schengen free-travel agreement to stem the flow of refugees and migrants worries car executives gathered at the Geneva motor show as tighter border controls could also interfere with goods traffic.

"A breakdown of Schengen would be horrific for us," Karl-Thomas Neumann, chief executive of Opel, told reporters.

Opel depends on the free transport of goods and components from factories in Germany, Spain, Poland, Britain and Italy, Neumann said.

"We have huge logistics operations in southern Europe, any disruption would have an immediate impact on the bottom line," Neumann told reporters.

Schengen was established over 30 years ago and now counts 26 members, 22 of which are European Union members. To stem an influx of migrants, some Schengen countries have reintroduced border controls in recent months, leading to fears the whole system could collapse.

Opel, the European division of General Motors, has pledged to turn a profit in 2016, a goal that the company reiterated on Tuesday. In Europe, General Motors posted a full-year adjusted loss before interest and tax of $800 million last year, compared with a $1.4 billion loss in 2014.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said his company is already struggling at the limits of its production capacity thanks to demand for its luxury vehicles including the new GLC and the new E-Class.

Parts needs to arrive at the factory to ensure the company's lean production system functions seamlessly.

"Our factories are running with one or two hours of time buffer," Zetsche said, adding that any shutting down of borders could disrupt the company's production system.

EU leaders are pinning their hopes on talks with Turkey on March 7 and their own migration summit on March 18-19. The two meetings look like their final chance to revive a flailing joint response to the crisis before warmer weather encourages more arrivals across the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Adrian Croft)