UPDATE 2-Toyota sees European profit as revamp bears fruit

* Toyota's first full-year profit in Europe since 2007
* Aims to sell 1 mln vehicles in Europe by 2015
* Sales of hybrids on the rise
By Deepa Seetharaman
GENEVA, March 4 Toyota Motor Corp will
turn a profit in its European automotive business during the
current fiscal year for the first time since 2007, a feat the
company expects to repeat in fiscal 2013 as new models help
seize market share from rivals.
"In 2013, we want to sell more than 2012, even if we don't
know yet what the volume will be," said Didier Leroy, the head
of Toyota's European operations. "Based on the market share, we
can, we will make a profit."
Since 2010, Leroy has spearheaded a restructuring of
Toyota's European business while the automaker faced a safety
crisis in the United States and production halts after the March
2011 tsunami in Japan.
Those cost cuts, which included a 40 percent reduction in
headcount at Toyota's headquarters in Brussels, helped boost its
bottom line in Europe during fiscal 2012, which ends this month.
The Japanese automaker also is helped by its broad
definition of Europe. Toyota counts 56 countries, including
Israel and Russia, as part of its European market. By that
definition, Toyota sales rose 2 percent last year.
Toyota's car sales in Europe, defined as 27 countries by
trade association ACEA, fell 3 percent in 2012.
But that is still better than the 8.2 percent decline that
the entire auto industry faced in Europe, where the economic
slump has caused auto sales to shrink, ACEA data show.
Next year, Toyota expects sales and market share gains to be
buoyed by new models, higher capacity utilization at its
factories and further cost cuts.
The automaker sees benefits from the increased popularity of
hybrids, which have reached a "tipping point" in Europe, Karl
Schlicht, Toyota's head of European sales, said during a media
roundtable before the opening of the Geneva car show.
Toyota expects hybrids to account for at least 17 percent of
its sales in Europe in 2013, up from 13 percent in 2012.
"(Toyota) is sort of pushing very hard with a renewed
product range to make up for lost ground for the last couple of
years," said Tom De Vleesschauwer, director of long-term
planning and sustainability for IHS Automotive. "We do expect
they will fight back quite well."
'ALL BETS OFF' IF EUROPE COLLAPSES
During the roundtable, Leroy reiterated that the company is
aiming to sell 1 million vehicles in Europe by 2015, including
Lexus brand cars. But executives also left open the possibility
that if the market deteriorates sharply, Toyota would reconsider
the sales target.
"If we can continue to reduce costs and rationalize, we
think we can get there," Schlicht told reporters. "Our
assumption, though, is if there is a complete collapse in the
European market, all bets are off."
To support the goal of 1 million annual vehicle sales,
Toyota aims to build in Europe 75 percent of the vehicles it
sells in the region, Leroy said. That compares with about 63
percent at present.
Toyota is also reshuffling production plans in Europe and
expects capacity utilization to increase to 80 percent by the
end of the process. Toyota could not immediately describe its
current utilization.
Analysts said the weak yen is now allowing the company to
offer higher incentives on its models, while still maintaining a
good profit margin. Leroy said the automaker is enjoying the
benefits of the weak yen, but that this is not a long-term
strategy.
"We don't want to build our business model on the currency
situation," Leroy told reporters.