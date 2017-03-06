Toyota sees Europe sales up 5 pct this year as hybrids push pays off

GENEVA, March 6 Toyota Motor Corp
expects to increase its European sales by 5 percent this year to
975,000 vehicles and maintain its market share of around 5
percent, buoyed by the popularity of hybrids, its regional head
said on Monday.
Speaking ahead of the Geneva auto show, Johan van Zyl said
sales of hybrid vehicles in Europe rose 40 percent last year and
made up 32 percent of all sales in the region. For Toyota,
Europe counts 56 countries, including Israel, Russia and Turkey.
"We are on our way of achieving our target of having 50
percent of our mix in hybrids by 2020," he told journalists.
The executive said the outlook for Europe was clouded by
upcoming elections, Britain's pending exit from the European
Union and persistent difficulties in the Russian and Turkish
markets.
He expects industry-wide sales in Europe to rise 1 percent
this year. He said any increase in the western part of the
region would likely be absorbed by some weakness in Britain, and
expects some recovery in Russia.
Van Zyl said PSA's announcement on Monday that it
would buy Opel from General Motors Co, creating Europe's
second biggest carmaker after Volkswagen AG, would
not affect its own strategy.
"We have no intention at the moment to alter any of our
plans with regards to how we're going to compete in the
industry, we've got a very clear strategy," he said, adding that
Toyota would keep focusing on the A, B and C segments, keeping
hybrids as its differentiator.
"We are not a volume chaser, we want to create a
sustainable, growing business in Europe," he added.
Van Zyl said Toyota was fully committed to its operations in
the UK regardless of how the negotiations around Brexit pan out,
but added that the carmaker was seeking to make the business
more efficient.
"The prudent approach is always to prepare yourself for the
worst-case scenario. If we prepare for that and it’s better,
then we are OK," he said.
He declined to comment on future production plans there
other than saying Toyota "will produce vehicles in the UK".
Didier Leroy, Toyota's executive vice president, added that
a next-generation fuel cell car the group is developing with BMW
will be ready in three to five years, while a separate
project to develop a sports car with the German carmaker was
ongoing.
"The project has been globally approved, that means clearly
that we will do it," he said, but declined to give a timeline
for when it would be produced.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)