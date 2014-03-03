版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 01:26 BJT

Toyota sees 2014 Europe sales at more than 865,000 units

GENEVA, March 3 Toyota Motor Corp expects to sell more than 865,000 units in Europe this year, up from 847,530 in 2013, a senior executive said on Monday.

Didier Leroy, the head of Toyota's European operations, also said the company targeted sales in the region of 1 million by 2015, but he will not push to reach that target if it cannot be done profitably.

Leroy also said he expected to boost its operating profit in the region in the financial year to the end of March.

The recovery of the European auto market is expected to continue in 2014, but at a very slow pace, he added.

The Japanese carmaker counts 56 countries, including Israel and Russia, as part of its European market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐