UPDATE 1-VW confident may reach deal with U.S. on technical fix -CEO

GENEVA Feb 29 Volkswagen AG is
confident it may reach an agreement with U.S. regulators on a
technical fix for diesel cars, vehicle buybacks and fines, Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.
The U.S. Justice Department has sued Volkswagen for up to
$46 billion for violating U.S. environmental laws.
There is still no fix for nearly 600,000 affected cars in the
United States more than five months after VW's emissions
test-rigging scandal broke.
"In the U.S. we are working intensely with the respective
authorities on a sustainable overall solution," Mueller said at
a reception on the eve of the Geneva auto show.
"We continue to be in constructive talks," he said, adding
that negotiations between both sides will resume on Thursday.
Earlier on Monday, Mueller told Reuters TV that he did not
believe that U.S. authorities were being too hard on the German
carmaker, though they were pushing "very strongly" steps to
clear up the scandal.
VW is "progressing well" in its efforts to investigate the
circumstances of the manipulations and will draw "the right
conclusions" from its findings, due to be published in the
second half of April, the CEO told reporters.
Mueller also said in the interview that Europe's biggest
automaker will succeed in winning back customers' trust after
admitting to the cheating which it has said affects 11 million
cars globally.
"We have started a lot of customer-relation programmes, I'm
very convinced it will work very well," he said.
The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has pledged to increase
electric-car offerings and is pushing new technologies and
digitalisation as it aims to overcome its crisis.
VW will set up sites in Europe, California and China where
specialists aim to align car design and connectivity matters
more closely, and take steps "to massively promote" autonomous
driving features, according to Mueller.
"Digital transformation is moving right to the top of the
agenda," he said.
