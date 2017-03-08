VW CEO says not open to merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, Switzerland, March 8 German carmaker Volkswagen is not open to merger talks with Italian rival Fiat Chrysler, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Wednesday, rebuffing an overture from FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne.
"We are not ready for talks about anything," he told Reuters on the fringes of the Geneva auto show. "I haven't seen Marchionne for months."
"We have other problems," Mueller added.
Marchionne said on Tuesday at the show Volkswagen could be an attractive prospective partner and may be interested in talks.
He has long advocated more car-industry mergers and has been rejected more than once by General Motors, which this week agreed to sell its European unit, Opel, to France's PSA Group. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.