VW group sales exceed 1.5 mln cars in Jan-Feb period -CEO

GENEVA, March 2 Volkswagen sold more
than 1.5 million cars across its multi-brand group in the first
two months of 2015, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on
Monday.
The German manufacturer has had a "promising start" into the
year, Winterkorn said at an event in Geneva on the eve of the
annual auto show, adding two-month group deliveries exceeded the
1.5 million mark for the first-ever time.
Europe's largest automotive group said last month it was
bracing for a "challenging year" after reporting that sales at
its core namesake brand fell for a fourth straight month in
January.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing
by Christoph Steitz)