GM sweeps 2014 North American car and truck awards at Detroit show

DETROIT Jan 13 General Motors Co on
Monday swept the coveted awards handed out each year at the
start of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit,
claiming the top prize in both the car and truck categories.
The company's redesigned Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was
named 2014 North American car of the year by a jury of
automotive writers, while the redesigned full-size Chevrolet
Silverado pickup was named 2014 North American truck/utility of
the year.
This was the first time in the U.S. automaker's history that
it won both awards in the same year.
Finalists for car of the year included the Cadillac CTS and
the Mazda3.
Truck/utility of the year finalists included the Acura MDX
and the Jeep Cherokee.