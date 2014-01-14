GM to pay first quarterly dividend in almost six years

| DETROIT
DETROIT Jan 14 General Motors Co will
pay the first quarterly dividend on its common stock in almost
six years, marking another step in the U.S. automaker's recovery
from its bankruptcy in 2009.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker, which last paid a dividend in June
2008 before it moved to save money during the U.S. recession,
said it will pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a
share, payable on March 28 to shareholders of record on March
18. In 2008, its quarterly dividend was 25 cents a share.
Investors have been pushing GM to return cash to them in the
form of a dividend or a stock buyback, especially since the U.S.
Treasury sold the last of its stake in the company last
month.
The dividend reintroduction by GM, which is showing new cars
and trucks this week at the Detroit auto show, is likely to
attract investors who buy stocks that generate income.
Weak industry demand drove GM to seek bankruptcy protection
in 2009 and it emerged as a leaner operation with more cash on
hand with the help of a $49.5 billion U.S. taxpayer bailout.
GM already pays a dividend on preferred stock. Rival U.S.
automaker Ford Motor Co resumed paying a common dividend
in March 2012 after suspending it for more than 5-1/2 years.
Last week, Ford boosted its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to
12-1/2 cents per share.