GM in talks with Facebook about return to paid ads

DETROIT Jan 16 General Motors Co and
Facebook Inc are discussing the return of the U.S.
automaker as a paid advertiser about eight months after GM said
it would stop running ads on the social networking website, a
top GM executive said.
Alan Batey, GM's interim marketing chief, said at the
Detroit auto show that discussions with Facebook officials were
ongoing though the Detroit company had nothing to announce about
a return to Facebook as a paid advertiser.
"We're still actively talking to them and looking at
opportunities that come our way," Batey told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I wouldn't tell you that there's a Mexican standoff here. We
just didn't see the value" in the ads.
Three days before Facebook's May 2012 IPO, GM said it was
dropping paid ads on the website because they had little impact
on consumers.
GM has previously said it spent about $40 million on its
Facebook presence, but only $10 million of that was paid to
Facebook for advertising. The rest covers the creation of
content and the advertising and media agencies involved.
Sources said last summer that the two companies were
discussing GM's return and Facebook offered to provide GM with
data showing the effectiveness of the website's paid ads.
However, Facebook at that time did not offer any concessions.
Batey declined to discuss the current talks or to provide a
possible timing for GM's return to Facebook, where it still has
pages for which it pays no fees to market its car and trucks.
"I wouldn't want to predict if there's something, but I also
wouldn't be surprised if there were some things," he said.
Also last May, GM said it would not advertise on CBS during
the 2013 Super Bowl because the ad spots were overpriced. Batey
said that decision remained in place.
Separately, Batey said he had nothing to announce on GM
hiring a permanent chief marketing officer. GM's former
marketing chief Joel Ewanick was fired last August for not
properly disclosing the full cost of a $559 million sponsorship
deal with English soccer club Manchester United.