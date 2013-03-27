UPDATE 1-GM lays foundation for 10 pct margins by mid-decade -exec

By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, March 27 General Motors Co is
laying the groundwork to achieve 10 percent profit margins by
mid-decade by launching new models and taking better advantage
of its global scale, North American Chief Financial Officer
Chuck Stevens said.
The largest U.S. automaker needs an additional $2.5 billion
to $3 billion in earnings against its current revenue base to
reach its goal. From 2010 to 2012, the company's margins
averaged 7.4 percent.
"We just do not get enough economics of scale and leverage
off of our global business model," Stevens said during an
investor conference held on the same day as the New York Auto
Show. "But we're addressing it through a number of initiatives."
Over the next four years, GM will be launching new vehicles
at twice the pace of the previous four years. By 2016, nearly 90
percent of GM's sales volumes will be drawn from recently
launched models, which will help boost prices.
GM expects an additional revenue boost from turning its
luxury Cadillac nameplate into a global brand. This week, GM
unveiled a longer Cadillac CTS mid-size sedan redesigned to
better compete with German rivals.
Over the next three to four years, GM also expects to save
about $1 billion a year in part by developing more of its models
on global platforms. This strategy will allow GM to save money
by using common components to build a broader range of vehicles.
About 60 percent of the vehicles sold by GM are currently
built on global platforms. By 2018, GM hopes to increase that to
95 percent, much like its competitors Volkswagen AG
and Hyundai Motor Co.
GM also expects to double its entry-level hourly workforce
in the United States to about 10,000 over the next two to three
years. These workers have lower salaries than veteran workers.
In 2009, GM filed for bankruptcy protection with the
financial support of the U.S. government. The company has since
worked to lower its break even point and boost profits. The U.S.
Treasury announced last year that it will sell its remaining
shares in GM over 12 to 15 months.
GM shares were off 0.3 percent to $28.06 on the New York
Stock Exchange.