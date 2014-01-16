Retired GM chief says 'optimistic' about Opel brand

BRIEF-Lloyds bank CEO says does not expect any rate hike in 2017
* Lloyds bank CEO says does not expect any base interest rate increase in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
DETROIT Jan 15 The retired chief executive of General Motors Co said on Wednesday he is "optimistic" about the largest U.S. automaker's struggling European brand, Opel.
Opel's market share rose in Europe for the first time in 14 years in 2013, former CEO Dan Akerson said during a question-and-answer session at a conference that coincides with the Detroit auto show.
OSLO, April 27 Tanker operator Frontline is heading to court again as part of its efforts to gain full control of rival DHT Holdings, days after it made a fifth offer for the company.
LONDON, April 27 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, reported a 0.8 percent rise in first-quarter like-for-like net sales growth, slightly shy of expectations at about 1 percent, citing a weak performance in North America.