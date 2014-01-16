版本:
Retired GM chief says 'optimistic' about Opel brand

DETROIT Jan 15 The retired chief executive of General Motors Co said on Wednesday he is "optimistic" about the largest U.S. automaker's struggling European brand, Opel.

Opel's market share rose in Europe for the first time in 14 years in 2013, former CEO Dan Akerson said during a question-and-answer session at a conference that coincides with the Detroit auto show.
