UPDATE 1-U.S. stake sale of GM to revive image

By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT Jan 13 The sale of the U.S. Treasury's
stake in General Motors and a possible credit rating
upgrade of the U.S. automaker in 2013 will help distance the
company from the stigma of its 2009 bankruptcy restructuring.
"We lose the stigma of 'Government Motors'," GM Treasurer
James Davlin said on Sunday during a speech at a conference of
automotive analysts. "People will be more focused on the things
that they should, which is our underlying operations."
The U.S. Treasury outlined plans last month to sell its GM
stake over the next 12 to 15 months. Last week, Chief Executive
Dan Akerson said he expects GM to earn an investment-grade
credit rating in 2013.
GM is already "trending toward investment grade," Davlin
said. He pointed to GM's eleven-quarter streak of profits, its
large financial cushion and its strong position in the world's
two largest automotive markets, the United States and China.
"We want to ensure we have the liquidity to make it through
the cyclicality of the industry," Davlin said, speaking to
reporters and analysts a day before the Detroit auto show.
Until recently, uncertainty over when and how the U.S.
Treasury would sell its 26-percent stake hurt GM's overall
market value, Davlin said. But GM shares have risen nearly 20
percent since the U.S. government announced its exit strategy.
GM shares are ended at $30.36 per share on Friday.
Still GM has a number of challenges ahead, most prominently
of which is Europe. GM is struggling to stem years of losses in
the depressed and highly competitive European market where its
core brands are Opel and UK-based Vauxhall.
It has made inroads in restructuring its European
operations, including announcing plans to close its assembly
plant in Bochum, Germany. But Akerson said he is not yet
satisfied with GM's current position.
"That's probably my greatest concern -- how quickly can we
turn that around," Davlin said, of Europe.
He also predicted that the U.S. dollar would rise against
the Japanese yen and the euro this year. This would represent a
"slight headwind" to GM, which must convert its earnings
overseas into U.S. dollars. GM is also expecting a stable U.S.
economy in 2013.
"We don't see a big rebound in the economy or a return to
financial doldrums," Davlin said, of 2013.