Former GM CEO says must have competitive labor cost structure

DETROIT Jan 15 Dan Akerson, the retired chief executive of General Motors Co, said on Wednesday the largest U.S. automaker needed to have competitive labor costs.

Akerson had been asked whether GM needed to retain the two-tier wage structure for its blue-collar workforce.

His comments come ahead of 2015 labor contract talks between the United Auto Workers union and the U.S. Detroit automakers. He spoke at a conference that coincides with the Detroit auto show.
