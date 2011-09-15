AUTOSHOW-European car execs fear Hyundai-Kia duo

* Hyundai-Kia's Europe sales eclipse all other Asian car makers

* Hyundai more popular in Germany than many European brands

* Duo to compete with Volkswagen for industry leadership - analyst

* China market needs "shake-out" before brands compete abroad - analyst

By Christiaan Hetzner and Ben Klayman

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 European auto makers fear competition from South Korea's two biggest auto makers, once mocked for their low value and unimaginative design, while Chinese car brands are not seen as a threat, for the next few years at least.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia earned high praise from rivals at the Frankfurt auto show, usually a chance for executives to shine the limelight on their own models.

"They're a very powerful company and a powerful competitor, and they've come on a lot in the last three or four years," said General Motors Europe President Nick Reilly, who knows the two well, having run GM unit Daewoo in South Korea.

"They have caught up to being a very good, leading company."

Once viewed as a manufacturer of bland econoboxes that looked and felt cheap inside and out, Hyundai-Kia has addressed its design and reliability problems over recent years, making it a stellar performer even during the global financial crisis.

"We see Hyundai-Kia as a very serious competitor, since they build good cars, have a sound design, and are improving their quality," Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) executive Christian Klingler told reporters.

VW's sales chief should pay close attention, experts say.

"Hyundai will compete with VW for the title of world's biggest car maker -- not this year or next year, but definitely in the medium-term," NordLB analyst Frank Schwope said.

The two used to be "at the bottom of the list in all test reports", he said, but now Kia offers a seven-year warranty on its cars and the vehicles are cheaper than rival models made by German or Japanese manufacturers.

"Kia is what the Japanese were 15 or 20 years ago," he said.

The European auto industry worries about when Chinese car makers will pose a serious threat to their domestic markets, but the real risk to Fiat, Opel and Renault for the next decade is Hyundai-Kia.

"There still needs to be a shake-out in the Chinese market," said Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold, referring to Beijing's hopes to build a few national champions strong enough to compete abroad.

"You need fewer brands. We need winners and losers in China first before we can really think about exporting the vehicles to other markets," he added.

Toyota Motor Europe chief Didier Leroy agreed.

"Chinese companies can be in the future also very strong competitors for everybody worldwide."

While they were not yet ready, "one thing is sure, they will come," he added.

The more upscale Hyundai has steadily boosted market share thanks to hits like the ix35 crossover and prominent sponsorship deals with the FIFA World Cup, doubling its share price over the past two years to a record high in June and emerging as the major challenger to Toyota and Nissan .

TRADE BARRIERS FALL

"They are quite aggressive everywhere in Europe. They are one of the strongest competitors we have currently worldwide," Toyota Europe's Leroy said.

The two hope that the premieres in Frankfurt of the new Hyundai i30 and Kia Rio will generate further pull from car buyers, but one powerful argument also helps -- their exports can now be priced 10 percent cheaper after EU tariffs were dropped in a free trade agreement (FTA).

"They are profiting from a situation where they have 70-80 percent market share in South Korea, a depreciating won and the FTA," VW's Klingler said.

In the first half of this year, Hyundai and Kia respectively were the third and fourth most popular Asian brands in the European Union, outselling Japan's Subaru , Mitsubishi , Mazda , Suzuki and Honda .

Taken together, the Korean duo represents the largest Asian manufacturer by sales in the EU.

"They've made huge inroads in Europe, Hyundai in particular," said Michelle Krebs, Edmunds.com senior analyst. "They offer an alternative that's stylish, but packed with value."

Hyundai market share in Germany alone during the first eight months eclipsed established European competitors such as Fiat , and PSA's Peugeot and Citroen brands.

"They are a force to take notice of and we are," Ford of Europe's sales and marketing chief Roelant de Waard said. (Additional Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Additional Reporting and Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)