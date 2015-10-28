Toyota chief says would be wrong for diesel use to fall due to VW scandal

TOKYO Oct 28 Toyota Motor Corp's
president said that it would be wrong for diesel use to fall as
a result of the Volkswagen emissions scandal and
that Toyota would continue to use diesel engines in vehicles
where appropriate, such as in trucks.
"Diesel has its merits, and it would be wrong if the ongoing
scandal led to the end of diesel use," Toyota President Akio
Toyoda told reporters at the Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday.
Toyoda added that he was confident Toyota could be a leader
in developing advanced automated driving technology.
Earlier this month, the Japanese automaker said it would aim
to bring to market cars that can autonomously change lanes,
merge with traffic, and overtake other vehicles on highways by
around 2020.
