Kia Motors aims to boost U.S. market share, sales in 2013 - exec

DETROIT Jan 15 South Korean automaker Kia
Motors Corp will aim to grow market share in the
United States this year, a senior U.S. sales executive said on
Tuesday.
"I am confident we will do well from a market share
perspective," Tom Loveless, executive vice president of sales
for Kia's U.S. sales unit, said on the sidelines of the North
American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Last year, the overall U.S. light vehicle market grew 13
percent to about 14.5 million vehicles. Kia's market share of
the market, according to Loveless, increased to 3.85 percent,
marking the 18th consecutive year of share growth, and its sales
rose to 557,599 vehicles.
"Our goal in 2013 is to gain share for the 19th year," he
said.