REFILE-Electric Jaguar SUV highlights auto industry's cross currents

LOS ANGELES Nov 14 A lot of strange things can
be found in Los Angeles, but a battery-powered Jaguar sport
utility vehicle is something new even for Southern California.
The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV, a preview of a
vehicle Jaguar intends to start selling within two years,
highlights how technology, regulation, shifting consumer tastes
and cheap gas are converging to force automakers out of their
traditional lanes.
Show visitors this week will also see the largest-ever Mini
car offered by Germany's BMW AG and a bevy of trucks
and SUVs that Detroit automakers General Motors Co, Ford
Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will
promote in luxury electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc 's
home state.
FCA's Italian Alfa Romeo brand will also feature a new SUV,
as will Germany's Volkswagen AG, which is trying to
rebuild its image in California after the scandal over its
cheating on diesel emissions tests.
With a mandate that zero-emission vehicles make up 15
percent of automakers' California sales by 2025, the state is
driving carmakers to roll out carbon-free vehicles in an
environment of uncertain future demand. At the same time, cheap
gasoline is propelling a shift among U.S. consumers toward
larger vehicles, particularly SUVs.
The move by Jaguar is a response to those conflicting
pressures, executives said.
Recent company research indicated one quarter of Jaguar
drivers would consider a battery-powered vehicle.
"There's no doubt the market is shifting," said Joe
Eberhardt, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America. "There are
differing views of how rapidly that shift is happening and to
what degree. We want to be prepared."
Twenty percent of Jaguar's North American sales come from
California. The brand is owned by India's Tata Motors.
"It's a very fluid time in the industry and I don't think
there is a right or wrong or specific answer to what the next 10
years will be," Eberhardt told Reuters. "Which means we have to
be flexible enough...to see what direction the market will
take."
Jaguar has enjoyed strong U.S. sales of its 2017 F-PACE SUV,
helping drive a 93 percent rise in year-over-year U.S. Jaguar
sales from January until October. Until the F-Pace debuted this
year, Jaguar had sold only sedans and coupes, leaving the SUV
business to Tata's Land Rover brand.
The electric platform of Jaguar's new SUV available in 2018,
with its 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack and targeted range of
220 miles, had to be built from the ground up.
Co-development with Tata Motors, itself working on electric
and hybrid vehicles, was not feasible given the differences
between market segments and needs, Eberhardt said.
The I-PACE targets the same wealthy, environmentally aware
consumers now driving Tesla's Model X SUV. But Eberhardt said
Jaguar's vehicle will be "a much lower price point" than the
most premium Model X offering, which fully loaded can cost about
$130,000.
Other luxury carmakers from Audi to BMW and Mercedes-Benz
have announced, but not yet launched all-electric SUVs, and
Eberhardt said he believed Jaguar would beat them to market.
"Out of the established car makers, we really are the first.
Which has advantages but on the other hand it's uncharted
territory."
