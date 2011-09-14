AUTOSHOW-Maserati sees 7 pct sales growth in 2011

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Fiat Spa luxury
brand Maserati is expecting sales growth of 7 percent this year,
its chief executive said on Wednesday after the carmaker
presented its first SUV at the Frankfurt auto show.
"The (sales) trend of the first 8 months of the year will be
confirmed for the whole of 2011," Maserati CEO Harald Wester
told reporters at the car show.
He said the brand's two biggest markets were the United
States and China, which has now overtaken Italy.
Wester on Tuesday unveiled the new Maserati Kubang, a
sports luxury SUV that is the company's answer to the German
Porsche Cayenne (PSHG_p.DE).
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Mike Nesbit)