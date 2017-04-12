Automakers hope to reach U.S. deal on 2025 vehicle emissions

| NEW YORK, April 11
NEW YORK, April 11 A trade group for automakers
said on Tuesday it hopes to reach a deal with California and the
Trump administration over vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
Mitch Bainwol, chief executive of the Alliance of
Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing General
Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG
and others, said at a forum ahead of the New York
auto show that automakers were not seeking a rollback of
existing standards.
“What we want is rational, predictable, stable policy," he
said. Automakers hope "that over time responsible parties will
come together and have an honest conversation about what the
data is."
In March, President Donald Trump ordered a review of U.S.
vehicle fuel-efficiency standards from 2022-2025 put in place by
the Obama administration, saying they were too tough on the auto
industry.
But California opposed weakening the rules, threatened to
pursue tougher standards unilaterally and could mount a legal
challenge. New York has also threatened a fight.
The White House plans to hold negotiations with car
companies and California. A deal would remove uncertainty for
automakers, who need years of lead time to engineer future
models and want uniform rules across all 50 states.
The Obama administration's rules, negotiated with automakers
in 2011, were aimed at doubling average fleet-wide fuel
efficiency to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Under the 2011
deal, the 2022-2025 model year rules must be finalized by April
2018.
"The talk the of rollback is fallacious. What we are talking
here is the nature of the slope," Bainwol said. "We will get to
the Obama numbers (54.5 mpg). We will get beyond the Obama
numbers. The question is when and how."
Without a deal, automakers could be forced to meet one set
of standards in California and about a dozen states that have
adopted its rules and other rules in the rest of the country.
Environmentalists say the rules are saving consumers
billions of dollars in fuel. Dave Cooke, a vehicle analyst at
the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a blog that "fuel
economy regulations have been critical in moving the needle
towards energy efficiency — the auto industry is historically
resistant to change, pushing back on safety improvements like
air bags and seat belts."
In 2011, Obama said the rules would save motorists $1.7
trillion in fuel costs over the life of the vehicles, but cost
the auto industry about $200 billion over 13 years.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)