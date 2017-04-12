版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 21:48 BJT

Volkswagen to build new SUV in Tennessee plant

NEW YORK, April 12 Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive said the German automaker plans to build another new sport utility vehicle at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant as demand surges for larger vehicles.

The world's largest automaker said in 2014 it planned $900 million to build a new SUV in Tennessee and VW will start selling its new seven-seat VW Atlas SUV in May. VW Group of America chief executive Hinrich Woebcken told reporters at the New York auto show the automaker also plans to build a smaller five-seat SUV in Tennessee but he declined to say when production will begin. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐