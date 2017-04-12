Volkswagen to build new SUV in Tennessee plant

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 12 Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive said the German automaker plans to build another new sport utility vehicle at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant as demand surges for larger vehicles.
The world's largest automaker said in 2014 it planned $900 million to build a new SUV in Tennessee and VW will start selling its new seven-seat VW Atlas SUV in May. VW Group of America chief executive Hinrich Woebcken told reporters at the New York auto show the automaker also plans to build a smaller five-seat SUV in Tennessee but he declined to say when production will begin. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
