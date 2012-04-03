UPDATE 1-AUTOSHOW-Nissan-Renault CEO sees pressure on automakers in Europe, Japan

* Ghosn cites Europe debt, strong yen
* Nissan posts strong U.S. sales gain
NEW YORK, April 3 The strong yen and ongoing
debt crisis in Europe will force Nissan Motor Co and
Renault PA to operate in "crisis mode" in two of the
world's major auto markets, their chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"Over (a) period of five to 10 years, I have no doubt that
the lack of restructuring in Europe, particularly for those
carmakers who need it, is going to be a drag on their potential
strategy in the future," CEO Carlos Ghosn told car dealers ahead
of the New York Auto Show.
He also said that the strength of the yen continues to put
Nissan at a disadvantage.
While Ghosn was cautious about markets in Japan and Europe,
Nissan continues to make gains in the United States. U.S. data
released on Tuesday showed a 12.5 percent increase in sales for
March.
Additionally, automakers overall are earning more profit per
vehicle. Incentives continued to trend downward last month while
the average transaction price per new vehicle rose, autos
consultant TrueCar.com said.